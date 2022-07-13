Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

The Indiana Department of Labor’s newest leader is a longtime grocery chain executive.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that David Redden will lead the state’s labor department, starting July 25. Redden served nearly 20 years as the senior vice president for human resources at Marsh, an Indiana-based supermarket chain that shut down a few years ago.

Redden will take over the job from Joe Hoage, who became the head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles in May.

The Department of Labor monitors workplace safety and health, including inspections, and enforces wage and hour laws, as well as youth employment rules.

