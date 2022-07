Are suburban office parks dying? The pandemic put a big dent in what was once a lucrative frontier for developers of commercial real estate.

Now sprawling offices are being turned into housing, demolished in some cases and often just being left vacant.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Nathan Moeder, principal of London Moeder Advisors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.