Indiana Right To Life shares some specific expectations for abortion bills in special session

One of Indiana’s most influential anti-abortion groups laid out its expectations for the upcoming special session Wednesday.

Indiana Right To Life President Mike Fichter said he wants lawmakers to give more money for organizations that provide services to pregnant people. And his organization expects an increase in Indiana’s adoption tax credit, which is currently capped at $1,000 per child.

“A lot of Hoosier families would love to be adoptive families but the price is prohibitive for them,” Fichter said.

Fichter said he also wants criminal and licensure penalties for health care providers who violate whatever abortion restrictions are created.

But he won’t say exactly what those abortion restrictions should be. He only said he expects legislation that, in his words, “affirms the value of all life, including unborn children.”

Fichter didn’t take questions Wednesday.

