'Where the Crawdads Sing' film hits theaters — but questions remain about the book's author

A young woman raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes the subject of a murder investigation in this film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing.” But some questions linger about the author’s involvement in a fatal shooting in the 1990s.

NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.