Huge fire near Yosemite forces thousands to evacuate

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park ballooned in size this weekend, as authorities reported that hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it.

The Oak Fire in Northern California is now more than 15,600 acres. As of Sunday night, the blaze was “0% contained,” according to Cal Fire. The wildfire ignited on Friday.

