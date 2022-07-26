Federal judge says transgender girl can remain on softball team. Scope of ruling up for debate

A 10-year-old transgender girl’s lawsuit to allow her to keep playing softball in an Indianapolis school district has won a preliminary injunction from a federal court. But the scope of the injunction issued Tuesday is up for debate.

The decision was based on two fairly recent rulings – Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia and Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District No. 1 Board of Education. Both cases extended the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sex to transgender and queer identities.

And while the 2020 Bostock decision expands federal civil rights protections “on the basis of sex” to gay and transgender employees, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson said in her decision there is a history of using the discrimination protection in employment laws to help define equal protection in other applications.

“Applying Bostock and Whitaker – both of which are binding on this Court – to the facts of this case leads to a result that is not even a close call: [the student] has established a strong likelihood that she will succeed on the merits of her Title IX claim,” Magnus-Stinson wrote.

She wrote that to comply with Indiana’s law, HEA 1041 , Indianapolis Public Schools would be required to break federal law by discriminating against transgender girls, on the basis of sex.

“And, notably, [the ban] does not prohibit all transgender athletes from playing with the team of the sex with which they identify – it only prohibits transgender females from doing so,” Magnus-Stinson wrote. “The singling out of transgender females is unequivocally discrimination on the basis of sex, regardless of the policy argument as to why that choice was made.”

ACLU of Indiana legal director Ken Falk said other school districts should take note of the preliminary injunction. While the lawsuit is about one specific student in one specific school district, the same logic would apply to other school districts.

“When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex,” Falk said.

In a statement , the ACLU of Indiana called for other transgender students in the same situation to contact the organization.

In a tweet , Attorney General Todd Rokita said the preliminary injunction only applies to this particular student’s case and his office would “defend this law and to protect Indiana’s K-12 students.”

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.