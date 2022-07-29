Senate easily passes $50 million in financial supports for families, children and pregnant Hoosiers

The Indiana Senate easily approved legislation Friday that spends $50 million on financial supports for pregnant people, families and children.

The measure is meant to be a companion to Republicans’ proposed abortion ban.

The money in the Senate bill, SB 2 (ss), would be spent on organizations and services that include access to contraception and pregnancy planning, child care and support for foster and adoptive care.

Democrats, including Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis), largely supported the measure but said it’s a drop in the bucket.

“The social systems, the health care systems, the wraparound services are not available in every county in Indiana,” Qaddoura said.

The bill’s author, Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle), acknowledged that he’d like to see more money, especially for mental health.

“But we have a whole new budget session coming up here in January," Holdman said. "And hopefully we can supplement some of the funds and respond in kind, as we should, to the mental health situation and the need of young mothers, pregnant women and young families.”

The measure now heads to the House, which has its own version of the bill.

