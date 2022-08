AP's first-ever democracy editor talks reporting on election denial

How do you cover a two-party democracy when one party denies election results? Or when election deniers are candidates for offices to oversee elections?

Several news organizations are developing new teams to report on threats to democracy. The Associated Press has named its first-ever democracy editor, Tom Verdin. He talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.