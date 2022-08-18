© 2022 WBAA
Governor Holcomb largely dismisses potential economic impact of abortion ban

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb sits, holding a microphone in his right hand and gesturing with his left, while speaking to a local chamber of commerce. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and a beard. He's wearing a gray, checkered pattern suit with a white checkered shirt and blue and white polka dot tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks to a local chamber of commerce on Aug. 17, 2022.

Gov. Eric Holcomb largely dismissed any impact Indiana’s near-total abortion ban will have on attracting and retaining businesses and talent to the state.

Holcomb spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed the abortion ban into law.

Some of the state’s top employers – including Eli Lilly and Cummins – expressed opposition to the ban, and said they will consider other states as they look to grow their businesses.

Holcomb acknowledged that some companies might avoid Indiana entirely because of its abortion ban. But the governor insisted the state is well-positioned to continue adding jobs and investments.

“It’s because of access to talent,” Holcomb said. “And we have that access to talent – we had it yesterday, we have it today and we’ll have it tomorrow.”

Holcomb said he signed the ban because he met his “threshold of progress.”

“It’s progress towards valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he anticipates further debates and changes to the law in the future but wouldn’t say what kind of changes he’d like to see.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

