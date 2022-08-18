© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
A Google Maps aerial image of the Andersons Ethanol plant in Logansport. A highway runs near the facility labeled Indiana 25. Across the road from the plant is a building labeled Heartland Truck Stop & Wash.
Courtesy of Google Maps
The Andersons Clymers ethanol plant in Cass County.

A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.

The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency said the company failed to report emitting several toxic chemicals — including ones that can cause cancer, nerve damage and lung damage over time. The company either didn’t report them at all or underestimated emissions — sometimes by up to 10,000 pounds.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including this series on climate change and solutions.

Of the nearly 100 violations since 2015, a quarter of those took place at the Indiana facility.

The company has corrected its emissions reports and made a plan with the EPA as to how it will report its air pollution in the future.

Contact reporter Rebecca Thiele at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Tags

Statewide
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele