Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations

A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.

The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency said the company failed to report emitting several toxic chemicals — including ones that can cause cancer, nerve damage and lung damage over time. The company either didn’t report them at all or underestimated emissions — sometimes by up to 10,000 pounds.

Of the nearly 100 violations since 2015, a quarter of those took place at the Indiana facility.

The company has corrected its emissions reports and made a plan with the EPA as to how it will report its air pollution in the future.

