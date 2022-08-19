Holcomb names new Department of Workforce Development commissioner

David Adams is the new commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his selection Friday.

Adams is leaving the University of Cincinnati where he was the chief innovation officer. He launched the 1819 Innovation Hub in 2018 , which connects businesses and academia .

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to connect and convene Indiana’s talent pool with the resources the state has built to skill-up workers, matching them with the best in-demand careers that they are suited for,” said Adams in a statement provided by the governor’s office.

He previously worked in Indiana government as the executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System from 2005 to 2007.

Adams fills the vacancy left by former Commissioner Fred Payne . Payne left the department on July 8 to serve as the president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana.

Adams starts on Sept. 19.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.