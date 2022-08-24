Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments

The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November.

The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were delayed, and the first checks were only sent out last week.

Lawmakers earlier this month also approved new, $200-per-taxpayer inflation relief payments. Those getting paper checks will get the new amount combined with the original $125. Hoosiers who received the first payment via direct deposit, should also get the second one that way.

The state said people who haven’t gotten their payments yet should not contact the Department of Revenue until after Nov. 1, when all payments should be distributed.

Only people who filed a state tax return last year will get those payments this year. If you didn’t file a return last year and you’re on Social Security, you can file a tax return next year and get the new, $200 payment as a credit.

The state also stressed that for those who didn't file a return and are on Social Security, filing a tax return next year is the only way to receive the money. There is no affidavit or form you can fill out with the state to access the money sooner.

