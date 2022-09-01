IDOH launches statewide monkeypox case dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health launched a new data dashboard Tuesday to detail the state’s monkeypox cases and their demographics.

The state’s data – which is slightly different from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – reports 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. It will update by 5 p.m. every day, with the previous day’s total.

The dashboard is available at monkeypox.health.IN.gov .

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, IDOH chief medical officer, said in a statement the state plans to continue its coordination with the federal government to make sure the dashboard “accurately reflect[s] the current situation.”

“Our goal with any dashboard is to provide accurate, up-to-date information on the status of an outbreak or important public health issue to keep Hoosiers informed,” Weaver said.

The state removed two previously reported pediatric cases from its count because they had been determined to be false positives.

READ MORE: IU Health launches monkeypox lab testing, providing results in as little as 24 hours

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

With the new data, IDOH reported similar racial disparities seen nationwide, especially among Black Hoosiers. They account for nearly 40 percent of cases in the state, despite making up about 10 percent of the population.

The state does not currently provide monkeypox vaccine data, but nationwide, it points to systemic, racial barriers to care and vaccines.

Only about 10 percent of monkeypox vaccines have been given to Black Americans, even though they account for one-third of cases nationwide.

The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact, touching monkeypox sores, or through respiratory droplets during prolonged exposure.

Hoosiers can pre-register for monkeypox vaccines through IDOH’s online form . The state health department will send you a text when vaccines are available. There are also walk-in clinics available in six counties across the state.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.