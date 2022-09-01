© 2022 WBAA
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
A health care provider stands in front of a nurses station in a hospital. The provider, a White man with short hair is wearing green scrubs and typing on a laptop that's sitting on a countertop.
WFIU/WTIU
The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that an Indiana program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law.

The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.

Under a settlement agreement announced Thursday, the Nursing Board agreed to allow nurses who are prescribed medication to help address their opioid use disorder to participate in the program. And it will ensure those nurses don’t face discriminatory conditions or terms.

The settlement with the Justice Department also requires the board to pay $70,000 to the person who brought the complaint.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
