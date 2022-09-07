© 2022 WBAA
Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau

By Lauren Chapman
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
A person sits on a bench along a curb, looking at their phone and their legs crossed. They're wearing a black face mask, shorts and a long-sleeve t-shirt, with the sleeves scrunched up at the elbow. Behind them, the road is painted with a white cross walk.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.

With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Reinfections account for one-fifth of the reported confirmed cases since the beginning of April. To date, 109,983 COVID-19 cases are reinfections.

Those are just the confirmed positives reported to the Indiana Department of Health – the availability of at-home tests means many cases aren’t represented in this data.

While cases appear to be plateauing, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining. After peaking on Aug. 9 with 701 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, the census has dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-July.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

And deaths have remained stagnant throughout the summer. Indiana has averaged about six deaths per day since March 15.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Statewide
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
