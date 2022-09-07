Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau

With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.

Reinfections account for one-fifth of the reported confirmed cases since the beginning of April. To date, 109,983 COVID-19 cases are reinfections.

Those are just the confirmed positives reported to the Indiana Department of Health – the availability of at-home tests means many cases aren’t represented in this data.

While cases appear to be plateauing, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining. After peaking on Aug. 9 with 701 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, the census has dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-July.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

And deaths have remained stagnant throughout the summer. Indiana has averaged about six deaths per day since March 15.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.