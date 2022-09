A group of 50 migrants landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. They were flown there from Florida, apparently on order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee gets the latest from Eve Zuckoff from WCAI.

