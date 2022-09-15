The pandemic has created 8 million orphans around the world, new study shows

A new study in JAMA Pediatrics estimates that around the world almost 8 million children have lost a parent or primary caregiver to a COVID-related cause between January of 2020 and May of this year.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee about the psychological, health and economic impacts of this kind of loss and what countries are doing to provide support.

