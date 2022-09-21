U.S. Census Bureau requests public's input for 2030 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for public input on specific topics to better tailor the 2030 Census.

Primarily, the bureau hopes to better reach underrepresented groups. The organization says it has historically undercounted Latino, Black, Indigenous and other groups. Feedback from the public could help the agency correct this pattern.

Additionally, the bureau is open to recommendations regarding other aspects of the census, including technology and infrastructure.

The group hopes to identify ways to make responding to the census more user-friendly alongside finding ways to source effective data while taking away the public burden of reporting census data.

Accessibility for people with disabilities and who speak languages not typically available on the census is another focus of the bureau.

The bureau is particularly looking for tools and messages to invite people to respond to the census efficiently.

The bureau is accepting ideas on these aspects of the Census and any other input from the public until Nov. 15.

U.S. residents can email the Bureau through a link at its website or they can also submit comments online on the Federal Register website .

The Bureau plans to begin designing the 2030 Census in 2024.

