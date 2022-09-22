Repairs are underway after two train cars derail and fall into Wabash River

Repairs are underway after four train cars derailed in Lafayette on Wednesday and two fell into the Wabash River.

The train cars belonged to Norfolk Southern, one of the five biggest rail companies in the U.S. and among the railroad companies currently part of an ongoing labor dispute with workers.

The train cars had already been removed from the river Thursday, and crews were working to repair the portion of the bridge broken by the derailment. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Connor Spielmaker, a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, said in a statement there has been no determination of what caused the derailment - but added they inspect and maintain the portion of the track destroyed when the cars came off the track.

“Train derailments can happen from a number of reasons not involving the track, and the track becomes damaged as a result,” he said.

A portion of the bridge destroyed by Wednesday’s derailment (WBAA News/Ben Thorp)

Separate investigations by Norfolk Southern and the Federal Railroad Administration are currently underway.

According to an FRA accident investigation fact sheet sent to WBAA, the FRA aims to complete investigations within six months.

A spokesperson for the FRA said the derailment is a big deal, noting “it doesn’t happen often.”

