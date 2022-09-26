Equity alliance says Indiana's electric vehicle charging plan falls short

The Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities told U.S. Department of Transportation officials Monday that Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan falls short.

Members of the alliance championed a six point plan that would focus on a more equitable distribution of electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as more online and transparent data from the Indiana Department of Transportation, and an equity advisory board to guide the current INDOT working group.

The alliance has argued that the state’s current proposed placement of EV chargers does not do enough to include racially and ethnically diverse communities.

To address these shortcomings, the alliance has continuously made and held meetings with the Indiana Department of Transportation, assuring that they called attention to issues in outreach, engagement processes and methodology.

Denise Abdul-Rahman is the environmental climate justice chair for the Indiana NAACP. She said INDOT officials do not make these same efforts to reach out to the alliance.

“They make it sound like they met with many persons and organizations of color when they have not,” she said. “They have only really met with the alliance. And they did not do any outreach to us. We did outreach to them.”

Abdul-Rahman said the alliance feels resources have been unfairly distributed, and a large part of this has to do with lack of outreach by INDOT.

“This $100 million that we pay for in tax dollars, we just want to make sure that we get our fair share,” she said.

The alliance also discussed the lack of accessible meetings and the general lack of communication from the INDOT working group.

This included meetings that limited amounts of attendees, were held during working hours or were held in locations that were difficult to find.

Lionel Rush is a member of the alliance. He said public meetings on the issue were not welcoming to alliance members.

“They were very hostile to us, and with that kind of attitude, why would we trust them to share in this largesse that had been voted on by the Congress?” he said.

Indiana expects to receive more than $100 million from the federal infrastructure law for electric vehicle charging stations.

Charles Small with the U.S. Department of Transportation emphasized the program is still in its beginning stages.

“One thing that we really want to emphasize here is that this is an evolving plan, this is an evolving process,” he said. “Nothing is set in stone in terms of these selections and in terms of where these chargers are sited.”

He said the Department of Transportation will continue to meet with Indiana officials to better determine community needs and push for racial justice in these areas.

