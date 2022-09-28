Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.

The schools serve about 50,000 students, spread across Brooklyn and the lower Hudson Valley. School administrators and attorneys representing them dispute these claims and statistics, saying the yeshivas reflect community values.

Many parents agree. Others including former students and parents say the schools violate state laws guaranteeing an adequate education. Among those is Beatrice Weber, a mother of 10 who has filed a complaint against her youngest son’s yeshiva. Weber also works with Yaffed, an organization trying to bring secular education in yeshivas up to state standards. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about her family’s experiences.

Beatrice Weber and children at her daughter’s wedding. (Courtesy of Beatrice Weber)

Recent picture of Beatrice Weber and her three youngest children. (Courtesy Beatrice Weber)

