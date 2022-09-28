Russia declares victory in universally lambasted referendums in occupied Ukraine

The results from Russia’s hastily held referendums in the occupied regions of eastern Ukraine have been announced, and Russia is claiming almost unanimous support for their proposed annexations.

The referendums — considered illegitimate by almost the entire international community — were held late last week. Many are now concerned this could pave the way for Putin to use nuclear weaponry should Ukrainian forces encroach on what the Kremlin sees as a redrawn border.

Mary Ilyushina is a Russia reporter for our editorial partners at The Washington Post and talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Latvia.

