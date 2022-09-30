Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated.

The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week.

The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m. In an email, the IDOH explains new data will be added and removed from these dashboards, which reflects national trends.

Breakthrough case and hospitalization counts have also been removed from vaccine and youth dashboards. IDOH says this is due to at-home tests, different variants and vaccines making it more difficult to accurately portray breakthrough cases in the data.

The agency will also add a new wastewater surveillance dashboard. This will show results of COVID-19 tests on untreated wastewater. People who are infected with the virus can shed it in their stool; this count will provide a better look into communities where COVID-19 may be spreading.

The state’s monkeypox dashboard will also be updated weekly following declining case counts.

These changes leave the dashboard with less information than it had at the beginning of the year.

To find a testing site, go to coronavirus.IN.gov. To register for the COVID-19 vaccine or find a vaccination site, go to OurShot.IN.gov.

