Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with University of Florida energy expert Ted Kury about how, after a spate of storms in 2004 and 2005, Florida utilities learned to work together to make the electric grid more resilient, and what work can be done to avoid power failures next time there’s a big storm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.