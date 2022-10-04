Hoosiers have one week left to register to vote for this fall's election

Hoosiers have one week left to register or update their registration if they want to vote in the November election.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. If you want to register or update your registration in person at your local election administrator’s office, you have until the close of business that day.

But you have until midnight if you visit IndianaVoters.com. There, you can register or update your registration, see who’s on your ballot, find your polling place and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

To register, you’ll need either an Indiana driver’s license or state identification card. And you must be a citizen and have lived in your current precinct at least 30 days before the election.

