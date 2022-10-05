© 2022 WBAA
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Hoosiers who want to apply for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs can do so online on the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's website.

Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state.

Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs.

The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.

Hoosiers can apply online on the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s website. They can also contact what’s called their Local Service Provider, LSP. Those community organizations administer the assistance programs and cover all 92 counties. A map directing people to their local provider is also available on the state agency website. You can also call 211 to find your LSP.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The application period is open through May 23, 2023.

If your utility has already disconnected you – or if you’ve received a disconnection notice – contact your local service provider immediately. You might be eligible for what’s called a “crisis benefit,” which can deliver help more quickly.

The state manages the Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The funding comes from the federal government.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

