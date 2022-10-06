Two of three Secretary of State candidates set for League of Women Voters

Two of the three candidates vying to become Indiana’s next Secretary of State will meet in a debate Monday. Republican Diego Morales continues to dodge public events that feature his fellow candidates.

Democratic candidate Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer will both participate — but not Morales. His campaign previously said his focus is on traveling all 92 counties and pointed out that there aren’t congressional debates, nor in other statewide races for treasurer and auditor.

Morales’s campaign has been dogged for weeks by questions about his military record and his positions on early voting and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. And recently, there have been allegations about sexual misconduct leveled against the Republican, which he denies.

Monday’s debate is organized by the League of Women Voters of Indiana and Indiana Public Broadcasting. It will air on public broadcasting stations across the state, either live or in the hours and days afterward, and be available to watch on the League of Women Voters’ website.

