Two of three Secretary of State candidates set for League of Women Voters

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Three separate images of each candidate for Indiana Secretary of State. At left is Democrat Destiny Wells, a White woman with long, dark hair. In the center is Republican Diego Morales, a Hispanic man with short, dark hair. And at right is Libertarian Jeff Maurer, a White man with short, dark gray hair.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News, Courtesy of Maurer campaign
Democratic Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells, at left, and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer, at right, will participate in a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Indiana and IPBS. Republican Diego Morales, center, ignored invitations to participate.

Two of the three candidates vying to become Indiana’s next Secretary of State will meet in a debate Monday. Republican Diego Morales continues to dodge public events that feature his fellow candidates.

Democratic candidate Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer will both participate — but not Morales. His campaign previously said his focus is on traveling all 92 counties and pointed out that there aren’t congressional debates, nor in other statewide races for treasurer and auditor.

Morales’s campaign has been dogged for weeks by questions about his military record and his positions on early voting and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. And recently, there have been allegations about sexual misconduct leveled against the Republican, which he denies.

Monday’s debate is organized by the League of Women Voters of Indiana and Indiana Public Broadcasting. It will air on public broadcasting stations across the state, either live or in the hours and days afterward, and be available to watch on the League of Women Voters’ website.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The midterm election is Nov. 8

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
