Early, in-person voting starts Wednesday across Indiana. Tuesday is last chance to register

Early, in-person voting in the 2022 general election starts Wednesday across the state. And Tuesday is the last chance for Hoosiers to register or update their registration in order to cast a ballot this year.

Hoosiers can register or update their registration in-person at their local election administrator’s office by the close of business Tuesday. But they have until midnight if they visit IndianaVoters.com.

On that site, they can also see who’s on their ballot, find their polling place and view the early, in-person voting hours and location in their county.

Citizen advocacy groups advise everyone to check their registration before the deadline. There are some reports of voters’ information being changed without their knowledge.

If you want to request an absentee, mail-in ballot, you have until the end of the day on Oct. 27 to submit your application. Those eligible include Hoosiers age 65 or older, people with disabilities and those who will be unavailable to vote in-person on Election Day.

