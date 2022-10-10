Native American lawmaker advocates for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day

At least 12 states and more than a hundred towns and cities throughout the nation have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day as a holiday.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ruth Buffalo, a Democratic state representative in North Dakota who, several years ago, helped replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day in Fargo, where she lives. Buffalo shares advice for others seeking adoption of the holiday in their own communities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.