General Motors is launching a new business venture to offer energy management systems for homes and businesses. The new unit, GM Energy, will help protect against power outages and relieve some of the burden on the power grid.

Roben Farzad of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss this development.

