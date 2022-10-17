© 2022 WBAA
Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
Indianapolis Democratic Representative Carey Hamilton speaks at a press conference. Democratic Representative Cherrish Pryor, Democratic Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells and Democratic State House candidate Victoria Garcia Wilburn look on. Hamilton and Wells are White women. Pryor is a Black women. Garcia Wilburn is a Hispanic woman.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis), left, launches the Indiana Democrats' 'Contract With Women' tour on Oct. 17, 2022. Looking on, from left to right, are Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis); Destiny Wells, the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State; and Victoria Garcia Wilburn, a Democratic candidate for the state House of Representatives.

Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights.

The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour.

State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.

READ MORE: Democratic leaders, candidates speak against abortion ban, hope to motivate voters for fall election

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need leading up to Election Day.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said part of that strategy is highlighting that Republicans have controlled Indiana government for more than a decade.

“As it relates to ensuring pregnancy accommodations, they have failed," Pryor said. "As it relates to providing pre-K for all kids, they have failed. As it relates to protecting a woman’s reproductive rights, they have dismally failed.”

National polls increasingly suggest that it’s economic issues voters have top of mind this fall. Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said the causes Democrats are fighting for are economic, too.

“Access to affordable child care, access to pre-K education, access to contraception, access to basic health care for pregnant women and safe workplaces for pregnant women,” Hamilton said.

Indiana Republicans continue to shine a spotlight on inflation as the key issue this election.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
