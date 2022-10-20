SCOTUS hears redistricting case that could redefine who counts as a Black voter

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments that could redefine who counts as Black in voting districts. Alabama and Louisiana Republican legislators want to narrow the definition to exclude those who choose more than “Black” or “Black and White” on census forms after their congressional redistricting plans were deemed to violate the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court’s pending decision could drastically alter the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and restrict minority voting power in the South.

