On 'Girls Night Out,' Babyface collaborates with a new generation of women artists

Published October 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT
Babyface, photographed in Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2022.
Astrid Stawiarz
/
Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Babyface, photographed in Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2022.

If you're reading this and currently in your 20s, it's entirely possible that you were made with a Babyface song playing in the background. Major hits like "When Can I See You" and "Every Time I Close My Eyes" helped define the sound, and vibe, of the '90s.

Now, the R&B superstar is back with an album he's titled Girls Night Out – a series of collaborations with a new generation of women artists, including names like Kehlani, Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Tiana Major9. He spoke with Morning Edition's A Martínez to discuss how it came together and conquering both tight deadlines and shaky nerves in the studio.

