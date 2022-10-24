© 2022 WBAA
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67

By Andrew Limbong
Published October 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan gained a loving fanbase on social media through his silly and heartwarming jokes.
STEFANI REYNOLDS
/
AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian, died Monday after a car crash in Hollywood, California. He was 67 years old.

In confirming the news to NPR, his publicist David Shaul wrote that "not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation."

Jordan was known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well as his roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

But Jordan's fame grew exponentially on social media over the past couple of years, as he posted warm-hearted jokes and updates over the course of the pandemic. On his Instagram account, he amassed more than 5 million followers.

Jordan grew up in Tennessee, where he was raised in the Southern Baptist Church. As he grew older and realized he was gay, he eventually fell out with the church.

"It's hard to embrace something that doesn't embrace you," he told NPR in 2021.

He eventually found his way back to the church, and in 2021 released a gospel album.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
