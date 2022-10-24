Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children's vaccines

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children.

But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so.

Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That includes polio, measles, mumps, pertussis, hepatitis and meningitis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said, with the COVID-19 vaccine, he’s avoided mandates.

“I’ve always sought to offer, not order, when it comes to that,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb acknowledged that the General Assembly will consider any public health recommendations when it meets in January.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) declined to comment. But House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he doesn’t plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations.

