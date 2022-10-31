After close, contentious race, Lula to be president of Brazil again

Brazil’s election is over, as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election. Lula won 50.9% of the votes to Bolsonaro’s 49.1% in the close and contentious race. Bolsonaro is yet to concede, causing concern for many inside and outside the country.

