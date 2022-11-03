© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden calls out election lies to end political violence — but are core Democratic voters turning o

Published November 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

President Biden called out the reality that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. How are core democratic constituencies like young voters and Black voters reacting to his prime-time speech to the American public?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Peniel Joseph, director of the University of Texas Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and author of “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.