© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Listen World!' profiles Elsie Robinson, the most well-read woman you've probably never heard of

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
"Listen, World!" by Allison Gilbert and Julia Scheeres cover. (Courtesy of Seal Press)
"Listen, World!" by Allison Gilbert and Julia Scheeres cover. (Courtesy of Seal Press)

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with journalist Allison Gilbert, co-author with Julia Scheeres of the book “Listen World!” which explores the life and work of journalist and columnist Elsie Robinson.

Allison Gilbert is the author of “Listen, World!” (Elena Seibert)

Book excerpt: ‘Listen, World!’

By Allison Gilbert and Julia Scheeres

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.