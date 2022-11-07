What Elon Musk's history tells us about what he has in store for Twitter

Before Elon Musk purchased Twitter and created an immediate firestorm over his actions at the company, he was a groundbreaking entrepreneur who had founded six companies over his career. Two of those companies — Tesla and Space X — have been revolutionary.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Ashlee Vance, who wrote the biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” about Musk’s latest venture with Twitter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.