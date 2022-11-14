Is the Trump spell breaking?

With the defeat of many election deniers and the loss of several Trump-backed candidates, is former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP breaking up? And is the push toward more authoritarianism fading?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with New York University professor Ruth Ben Ghiat, who is an expert on authoritarianism and author of “Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present.”

