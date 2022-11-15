© 2022 WBAA
Advocates celebrate 10 years of Indiana's Lifeline law, with eye towards expansion

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
Marketing specialist John Griffin stands at a lectern and gestures to a television screen to his side. The screen is displaying images and data from a marketing campaign aimed at educating young people about Indiana's Lifeline law. Griffin is a White man with dark gray hair, wearing a black suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
John Griffin is a marketing specialist with Urban One-Radio One in Indianapolis. He discusses the Make Good Decisions campaign, which helps spread awareness of Indiana's Lifeline law.

Indiana’s Lifeline law, which has now been in effect for 10 years, has reportedly helped save dozens of lives.

And its champions want to see it expanded in the upcoming legislative session.

The Lifeline law provides immunity from underage drinking charges if a minor seeks emergency help for themselves or someone else.

Dallas Gaines is with the University of Indianapolis police. He said the law removes a vital barrier to getting people help.

“They can call us," Gaines said. "They can look at us, they can trust us to be a help in the present time. In that panic moment, they know not to hesitate – and we’re coming.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Former state Sen. Jim Merritt was the Lifeline law’s author. He said he wants to see the immunity for minors expanded to include drug charges.

“Regardless of if there are needles or any sort of drugs around, they ought to be able to call or text 911 if they see someone overdosing,” Merritt said.

That proposed expansion failed to get any traction in the legislature years ago. It was blocked by committee chair Sen. Mike Young (R-Indianapolis), who objected to the measure on philosophical grounds. But Young is no longer leading a committee, potentially opening a path for the bill.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
