The U.N. says Russia agrees to extend Ukrainian grain exports

ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Nearly 11 million tons of grain and foodstuffs have been exported under the agreement, which has been a lifeline to Ukraine's crippled wartime economy and helped ease food shortages around the world.

The deal will continue with the same provisions as it did before. Ships will carry grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi. They will travel through the humanitarian corridor set up in the Black Sea and stop in Istanbul, where they are checked by inspectors from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. before continuing to the final destination.

The agreement has largely been a success, despite the complicated logistics of operating in a war zone, including dangers of mines in the Black Sea. But there has been a backlog issue, with dozens of ships docked in Istanbul awaiting inspection, sometimes for weeks. Russia has so far refused to increase the number of inspectors to meet the demand.

Russia pulled out of the deal in October, citing Ukrainian drone attacks in the Black Sea. The move caused an immediate spike in wheat prices and was widely condemned by global leaders. Russia reversed its decision within a few days after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and assurances that Ukraine would not use shipping corridors for military purposes.

Russia has also complained about buyers' fear of sanctions getting in the way of its own exports of grain and fertilizers, which it can do under a separate agreement with the U.N., even though there are no direct sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizers.

In his statement, Guterres added that the U.N was "fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis."

Speaking to reporters at the G-20 summit in Bali on Wednesday, Erdogan said Ankara was pushing to extend the grain deal even further, by a year.

"As soon as we return, we will continue our talks, especially with Mr. Putin. Because the way to peace is through dialogue," Erdogan said.

