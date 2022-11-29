Chinese citizens find ways around censorship; China's hard landing could impact global economics

As law enforcement cracks down on Chinese citizens after a weekend of large city protests, dissenters are finding ways around the censorship imposed on social media in the country.

NPR’s Beijing Correspondent is Emily Feng and has been following the story closely. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Taipei for the latest.

And, as Chinese law enforcement subdues the protests that sparked over the weekend, many are asking what the knock-on effect could be. New financial incentives to keep citizens happy and a change in COVID policy could be on the cards.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Tong to look at what this weekend’s protests and the general atmosphere in the nation could mean for the nation’s economy and the impact on the rest of the world.

