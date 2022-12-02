© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment

By Lauren Chapman
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
Governor Eric Holcomb sits behind a microphone during a press conference. He wears a great quarter zip with a Riley Children's Hospital logo on the pocket. Holcomb is a white man with white and grey hair and a full beard.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks to the press during a news conference in late December 2021.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his office announced Friday.

The statement said Holcomb sought medical attention for the flu on Thursday afternoon, but was hospitalized Friday out of “an abundance of caution” after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The governor’s office said he is responding well to treatment.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Tags
Statewide
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman