Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch sits, listening to a speech in the Indiana Statehouse. Crouch is a White woman with blonde hair. She's wearing red glasses that have become a trademark of hers.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Suzanne Crouch has served as lieutenant governor since 2017. Prior to that, the Evansville native was Indiana State Auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job.

Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday.

The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

In a campaign launch video, Crouch touted her vision for Indiana – empowering parents to decide school curriculum, investing in early childhood education and cracking down on drug crime.

“I’ve been a relentless protector of Hoosier values that say we will always be there for the most vulnerable and never compromise on protecting our faith, families and freedoms,” Crouch said.

READ MORE: Senate debates changes to abortion ban for five hours, keeps rape and incest exceptions

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

She specifically cited a measure from earlier this year in which she cast the tie-breaking vote on an amendment to the state's abortion ban. The provision would have forced victims of rape or incest to get an affidavit notarized that attested to their rape or incest incident in order to access abortion care.

Despite Crouch's vote to include that provision in the bill, it did not ultimately become part of the law.

Crouch joins a Republican primary race that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
