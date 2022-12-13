© 2022 WBAA
Holcomb won't be 'politically active' until after legislative session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at a press conference. Holcomb is a White man with light gray hair and beard. He's wearing glasses and a gray pullover with the Riley Children's Hospital logo.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't be "politically active" until after the 2023 legislative session. That includes endorsements and potential announcements about his own political future.

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t making any endorsements in the 2024 governor’s race – for now.

He said he’s holding off on any explicitly political activity until after the upcoming legislative session.

“This is, you know, my last budget and the priorities in it are very important and they’re going to have a long-lasting effect and impact on whoever my successor ends up being," Holcomb said. "And I want to make sure we stick the landing.”

Holcomb is term-limited from running for governor, but Indiana will now have an open U.S. Senate seat. Major Republican figures – including U.S. Reps. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) and Victoria Spartz (R-Noblesville) – have already indicated they’ll announce their intentions after the holidays.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

There’s speculation Holcomb could join that race. But he said his pledge to focus on the legislative session includes avoiding any potential announcements about his own future.

“I’m gonna do the job I got, at the expense of no other decision,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he’s comfortable with that choice and even finds it “liberating.”

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
