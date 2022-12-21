© 2022 WBAA
Hoosiers' income taxes going down a little, starting Jan. 1

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
The eastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, in winter. The trees outside the building are mostly bare. The sky above the Statehouse's green dome is blue, with fluffy white clouds.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The tax cut package Indiana lawmakers approved in the 2022 session gradually lowers the individual income tax rate by about 10 percent.

Hoosiers’ individual income taxes will go down a little, starting Jan. 1. That’s when the first step in a multi-year tax cut takes effect.

The tax cut package lawmakers approved in the 2022 session gradually lowers the income tax rate by about 10 percent, from 3.23 percent to 2.9 percent.

The first step happens in 2023, starting Jan. 1 – a cut down to 3.15 percent. What does that mean for your wallet? If you make $50,000 a year, it will save you about $40.

READ MORE: Lawmakers send $1 billion tax cut package to governor's desk

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

This first cut is automatic. But the rest of them – scheduled to take place in 2025, 2027 and 2029 – aren’t. Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Bremen) reminds people that those cuts will only happen if state revenues are growing by at least 2 percent a year.

“If we do have an economy that slows down, then they freeze," Mishler said. "So, they only keep going down if the economy grows.”

The income tax cuts will eventually cost the state about $1 billion a year in revenue.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
