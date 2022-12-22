Zelenskyy makes pitch to U.S. lawmakers to keep the funding going: 'Your money is not charity'

Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and will never surrender, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a joint Congress in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. The address came during his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy hopes to sure up funding and support in the U.S. as the war continues.

Former Ukraine ambassador and vice president of the U.S. Institute for Peace William Taylor joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about the visit and the diplomacy involved.

And, NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the politics at play.

