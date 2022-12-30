What newly-available footage shows about the medical response to the Uvalde shooting

The flawed response by law enforcement to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been well documented. It happened on May 24 when a gunman burst into a classroom at Robb Elementary killing two teachers and 19 students. And now, previously unreleased records — obtained by The Washington Post, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica — for the first time show how communication breakdowns also hampered the medical response by first responders.

