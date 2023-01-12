© 2023 WBAA
Former 'Treme' and 'The Wire' star Wendell Pierce stars in 'Death of a Salesman'on Broadway

Published January 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

We revisit Robin Young’s September 2022 conversation with “The Wire” and “Treme” actor Wendell Pierce who stars as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman.”

For the first time on Broadway, the production centers around a Black Loman family. It closes this Sunday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.